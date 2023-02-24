Earl Roberts, 94, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. He was born Sept. 12, 1928, in Thruston to the late Katie Helen and Charles Roberts. Earl retired after 33 years from W.R. Grace. He was a member of Wing Avenue Baptist Church where he served as an elder for many years. He was a faithful follower of Jesus, and he modeled his life closely after him. He was also a U.S. Army veteran who served during the Korean Conflict from 1952 to 1954.
He was a devoted husband of 68 years to his beloved wife, Bessie. He was a wonderful father to his two children, and he was always so loving, supportive, and present. He was cherished by his five grandchildren and always greeted them with a smile on his face and the best hugs. He cared deeply about everyone, and he was always the first to offer a helping hand. He served humbly and always modeled how to work hard and treat others with love and kindness. He enjoyed golfing, but he spent most of his time helping anyone who might need it. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Chester Roberts.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Bessie Hardin Roberts; daughter, Vicki Hall; son, Jeff (Cyndi) Roberts; sister, Mabel Kirk; five grandchildren, Brian (Mandy) Roberts, Ashley (Sean) Boyce, Jamie Roberts, Brittany (Joel) Nicholas, and Kristin (John Johnson) Hagan; and ten great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Yellow Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, with military honors. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301, The American Legion, Post 9, 736 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301, or Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 696, 311 W. Veterans Blvd., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
