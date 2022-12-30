CENTRAL CITY — Earl S. Bean, 81, of Central City, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at 8:22 a.m. at his residence. Mr. Bean was born June 28, 1941, in Muhlenberg County. He was an autoworker for General Motors. He enjoyed cars and watching Nascar. He loved spending time with his family and spoiling them. He was known for helping others and his sense of humor.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lillian Ferguson Knight, and father, Charles Bean.
He is survived by his wife, Clatie Mae Bean; daughter, Sheila Bean Marsh; grandchildren, Kristina (Tony Sacdy) Reuber and Austin Reuber; great-grandchild, Camden Reuber; and siblings, Dan Bean, Mary Bean Neale, and Eric Bean.
The funeral service will be noon Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. George Gray Jr. officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
