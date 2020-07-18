Earl “Scott” Stovall, 63, of Owensboro, KY, passed away July 16th, 2020, while under the care of Twin Rivers Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. He was born April 23rd, 1957, in Daviess County to the late Mariam Stovall Hill and JC Stovall. He was a lifelong resident of Owensboro.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-mother, Mary Helen Stovall.
Scott is survived by his three children; Jason Stovall, Lindsey Stovall, and Logan Stovall; his sister, Beth Stovall James; his step-brother, Bill Wathen; and grandchildren, Parker, Xander, Xayden, and Easton.
In compliance with health & public health directives, arrangements for Scott Stovall will be private due to Covid-19.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the National “Multiple Sclerosis” Society-Kentucky- Southern Indiana Chapter, 1201 Story Ave. Suite 200, Louisville, KY 40206.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
