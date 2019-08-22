Earl Thomas Daniel, 87, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Lourdes Hospital in Paducah. He was born July 3, 1932, in Ohio County to the late William and Pauline Basham Daniel. Earl retired from the Whirlpool Corp. and was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean conflict. He was a member of the National Rifle Association and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved people and enjoyed spending time with family and friends and especially enjoyed going to his "fishing camp" in the Kentucky Lake area. One of his passions was raising a garden and canning vegetables. He was well known for his pickles. He was also an avid UK basketball fan.
Earl also was preceded in death by two sisters, Maurita Daniel and Willa Nena Yates; a brother, Cary Daniel; and a niece, Sheila Hook.
Surviving are his wife of 36 years, Peggy Daniel, and her children, Rob Johnson and wife Kim of Columbia, South Carolina, Danetta Hopewell and husband Sammy of Bartow, Florida, and Kay Bright and husband Steve of Owensboro; two nieces, Nita Nix of Grand Rivers and Francie Watts of Owensboro, and a nephew, Ron Yates of Ridgeway, Illinois.
A graveside service for Mr. Daniel will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Elmwood Cemetery followed by full military honors. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Elmwood.
Memories and condolences to the family of Earl Daniel can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented