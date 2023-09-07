HARTFORD — Earl Thomas Johnson, 88, of Hartford, died Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, surrounded by his family at his home.
He owned and operated Speedy’s Dairy Bar and the Reliable Dental Lab, and retired after 40 years. He attended Plainview General Baptist Church.
Survivors: wife, Leola Johnson; son, David Earl (Tonya) Johnson; and brother, Milburn Ray Johnson (Kathy).
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Plainview General Baptist Church, Auburn.
Burial: Plainview General Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy: Gideons International.
Bevil Brothers Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
