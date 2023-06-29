EBENEZER — Earl Wayne Newman, 80, of Ebenezer, died Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 9:17 p.m. at Creekwood Nursing and Rehab in Russellville.
He was a retired coal miner and retired from BTR in Russellville.
He was a member of New Paradise Baptist Church.
Survivors: sons, Tony (Lana) Newman and Jeff (Susan) Newman, and sister, Wanda Johnson.
Service: 11 a.m. Friday, June 30, 2023, at New Paradise Baptist Church, Greenville. Burial: Ebenezer Cemetery, Drakesboro. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m., with a masonic service at 6 p.m., Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City, and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy: Ebenezer Cemetery Fund. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and church.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
