Earlene Claycomb, 71, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, April 28, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital after a short battle with cancer. She was born Oct. 21, 1951, in Owensboro to the late Earl and Betty Eubanks Claycomb. Earlene graduated from Owensboro Senior High School, class of 1969. After graduating, she was a receptionist for Audubon Animal Hospital for over 50 years. She enjoyed her vacation trips to Florida to go see the ocean and soak up the sun. Earlene enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren, and friends.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Tyler (Amanda) Claycomb of Owensboro; grandchildren, Addison, Treyce, Maddux, Maxleigh Jo, and Ty Carter Claycomb (due in August); her siblings, Darlene Stallings of Owensboro, Jim (Sandy) Claycomb of Franklin, Tennessee, and Donna (Steve) Cecil of Owensboro; and her Audubon Animal Hospital family.
A celebration of life for Earlene will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with Roger Chilton officiating. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Earlene’s family.
Memories and condolences for the family of Earlene Claycomb may be left at www.glenncares.com.
