CALHOUN — Earlene Stratton Austin, 94, of Calhoun, died Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was a homemaker and a founding member of Who So Ever Will Mission Church.
Survivors: daughters, Shirley Carrico and Sharon Gish (Vincent), and sister, Lucille Wilson.
Service: 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Who So Ever Will Mission, 763 Kentucky 81 North, Calhoun.
Burial: Calhoun Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel.
Expressions of sympathy: Who So Ever Will Mission, 763 Kentucky 81 North, Calhoun, KY 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Earlene at musterfuneralhomes.com.
Commented