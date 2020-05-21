ISLAND — Earlene Willis Howard, 87, of Island and formerly of Belle Chasse, Louisiana, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Signature Healthcare in Hartford. Earlene Rose Willis was born Nov. 20, 1932, in Evansville, Indiana, to the late Albert M. and Clara Ruxer Willis and was married to Herman E. Howard Jr. Earlene was a self-employed bookkeeper and enjoyed painting and ceramic crafts. In addition to her parents, Earlene was preceded in death by her husband, Herman E. Howard Jr., who died June 9, 2005; and by her brother, Bobby Joe Willis.
Survivors include a son, David Lacefield (Rhonda) of Island; two grandchildren, Chris Lacefield and Misty Lacefield; two great-grandchildren, Danielle West and Breanna West; two great-great-grandchildren, Owen Brackett and Alice Kent; and a sister, Elda Jean Owsley of Louisville.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with Mike Burden officiating. Burial will be in the New Hope Cemetery in Muhlenberg County. Friends may visit with Earlene’s family from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday at Musters in Livermore. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for both Earlene’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
Earlene’s services will be streamed live at 2 p.m. Friday on www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
