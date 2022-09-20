BEAVER DAM — Earline Goodall Patton Haven, 95, of Beaver Dam, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Bowling Green Medical Center. She was born February 6, 1927, in Ohio County, to the late Charles “Foster” Goodall and Jewell Taylor Goodall. Earline was a member of the Beaver Dam Church of Christ, a graduate of Rockport High School, Rockport, a graduate of Bowling Green Business University, Bowling Green, and was employed at American Maize-Products Company (Now Cargill, Inc.), Hammond, Indiana. She was employed in the Executive Office and held many official positions in the Professional Women’s Association.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Armit Patton, in 2001 after almost 54 years of marriage. She later married Glendon Haven who passed away in 2009. She was blessed to have had these two in her life.
Survivors include three stepdaughters, Sharon (Rodney) Kosfeld of Louisville, Kathy (Leonard) Ford of Cromwell, and Marsha (Greg) Powell of Louisville; eight step-grandchildren; “Grams” to 20 step-great-grandchildren, whom she loved dearly; sisters-in-law, Wanda Patton and Mary Patton; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Mike Thomas and Jarid Gunter officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with Mrs. Haven’s family from 9 a.m. until the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
