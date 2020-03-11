LIVERMORE — Earline Sexton Kassinger, 76, of Livermore, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Earline Lindell Sexton was born June 28, 1943, in Ashland to the late Earl L. and Mary Susan Warren Sexton and was married to Roy Thomas Kassinger on Sept. 2, 2006. Earline was an office manager for GTE Yellow Pages in Lexington and a member of Livermore United Methodist Church. She was a longtime resident of the Livermore RV Park and enjoyed crocheting.
Survivors include her husband, Tom Kassinger; a son, the Rev. David Combs (Becky) of Marion; a stepson, Barry Combs of Nevada; three stepdaughters, Holly Johnson of Livermore, Rachael Kassinger of Calhoun and Lisa Gibson (Tommy) of Lexington; five grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; and a brother, Keith Sexton (Carolyn) of Morehead.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Ken Berggren officiating. Friends may visit with Earline’s family from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The Earline Sexton Kassinger family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Livermore United Methodist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 67, Livermore, KY 42352. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore.
