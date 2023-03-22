On Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, Ms. Earnell McRath departed from this old world and went on to meet her Lord and Savior on High. She was born in Owensboro, KY, on Oct. 16, 1962, to the late Sam McRath and Barbara Jean Webb.
Earnell was primarily a homemaker and spent time working at odd jobs helping others. She enjoyed cooking, watching tv, spending time with children and grandkids, dancing, and loving life with her many friends and relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Sabrina McRath.
She leaves to mourn her loss, her loving daughter, Lashanna (Joshua) Crute; son James Willis; four sisters; several grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a devoted friend Willene (Barry) Mattingly; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A funeral service to honor the life of Ms. McRath will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023, at McFarland Funeral Home, 1001 W. Fifth St. in Owensboro, with Rev Rhondalyn Randolph, pastor of Pleasant Point Baptist Church in Utica, as officiant and eulogist. Visitation and viewing will be at 3 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.
