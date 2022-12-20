GREENVILLE — Earnest Marvin Hardison, 90, formerly from Greenville, died Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Wel-Life Assisted Living in Nebraska, surrounded by his loving family. He was a farmer and retired from General Foods in Kankakee, Illinois. He was also a veteran of the US Air Force.
Survivors: daughters, Marvilene (Jeffrey) Quigley, Angela Joy (Donald J.) Bacon, and Carissa Robin (Mike) Grandpre, and sisters, Christine Powell and Joyce Sandefur.
Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home. Burial: Mud River Union Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Mud River Union Church or Cemetery, c/o Billy Hardison, 310 St. Rt. 2270 E., Belton, KY 42324.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented