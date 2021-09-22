SACRAMENTO — Earnest Neal Stevens, 76, of Sacramento, died at 9:29 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at his home. Mr. Stevens was born Dec. 27, 1944, in Ohio County. He was a retired welder with Texas Gas and a member of Browder United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Peggy Stevens; and parents Arvin and Florence Stevens.
He is survived by his children, Neal (Rhonda) Stevens, Tracy (Natasha) Lovan and Jamie Moore; grandchildren Meagan Stevens, Tristan (Madison) Noffsinger, Gil (Noel) Cline, Seth (Taylor) Stevens, Logan (Savannah) Moore, A.J. Cline, Madison Stevens (Dylan Daugherty), Heather Moore, Brodie Cline and Katie Moore; great-grandchildren Lily, Xander and Willow Baize, Jenna and Sawyer Noffsinger, Maggie and Sophia Moore and Remington Coon; and brothers and sisters Bill (Lucy) Stevens, Linda Blanchard, Nada (Jackie) Dockery, Roy (Lana) Stevens, Kent (Norma) Stevens, David Stevens and Brent (Jean) Stevens.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Brian Lile officiating. Burial in Echols Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
