Eathel Louise “Peggy” Livers, 83, of Owensboro, passed away January 10, 2022. She was born December 8, 1938, in Owensboro, to the late Clarence “Sonny” and Louise McKinney Porter. Peggy worked as a beautician and was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church. She enjoyed playing tennis and bowling, watching Lifetime tv, and was a devout Catholic. Peggy was a people person, and she loved everyone, especially her family and her granddaughter.
Along with her parents, Peggy is preceded in death by her first husband, John Thomas Livers, Sr., and her second husband, Howard “Dutch” Webb.
She is survived by her children, John Thomas Livers, Jr. and Lindy Lee Livers; granddaughter, Jessica Livers; great-granddaughter, on the way, Ivory Livers-Walls; sister, Betty Jean Murphy; and niece, Shelly Drysdale Copeland.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Eathel Louise "Peggy" Livers
