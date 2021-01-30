Ebbert “Ebb” Freeman Peacock, 91, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Feb. 16, 1929, in Owensboro to the late Rudolph and Lena Stewart Peacock.
He was a member of Breckinridge Street United Methodist Church. Ebb was the owner of Peacock Insurance and Real Estate and co-owner of Alice’s Stout Shop. He loved the outdoors and in his younger years enjoyed golf, archery, fishing and hunting with his special bird dog, Bill.
Ebb was a Navy veteran of the Korean War, earning several medals during his service. He was proud of his many responsibilities on his ship, the USS Mansfield. Ebb often reminded his family of the three years, nine months, and 27 days he served his country.
Ebb was also preceded in death by his siblings, Daphnea, Faye, Chuck, Rudy and Bobby.
He is survived by his special companion, Gwen Sweeney; his daughters, Brenda Zuerner of Owensboro and Pamela (Jeff) Thompson of Tampa, Florida; his grandchildren, Emily Zuerner and Jacob Zuerner of Owensboro and Ross Thompson and Holly (Taylor) Mayer of Louisville; and his great-grandchildren, Jax Zuerner, Ellie Fisher and Hattie Mayer.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff in the COVID-19 unit at the hospital for their care and compassion during this difficult time.
Ebb was always ready to lend a helping hand to those who needed it. He was previously involved in several civic organizations and had a special place in his heart for children. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Goodfellows Club of Owensboro, 401 Frederica St. B-203, Owensboro, KY 42301 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
