Ed McMahan, 73, of Owensboro, died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Wellington Parc. He was born June 4, 1946, in Coby, Kansas to the late Morris and Betty Darlene McMahan. He was a charter member of Southeast Baptist Church and a member of Ridgewood Baptist Church. Ed was retired from Norman King Electric. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Faye Stallings McMahan, and his sister, Jan Haefke.
Survivors include two daughters, Dixie (Mike) Mesick and Mary (Stephen) Bell-Smith; two sons, Sean (Lisa) McMahan and David (Rosemarie) Peterson; 10 grandchildren, Josh (Jamie) Mesick, Zac Mesick, Sierra Mesick, Kyle (Samantha) Bell, Brian (Crystal) Bell, Peyton McMahan, Tiffany Peterson, Chelsey (Tyler) Freeman, Jacklyn M. Smith and Stephen Gage Smith; 15 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Cliff Johnson, Rocky McMahan and Brad Showalter; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no services.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented