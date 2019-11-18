PHILPOT -- Eddie A. Tucker 73, of Philpot, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 15, 2019 at his home in Philpot. Eddie Allen Tucker was born December 27, 1945 in Beech Grove, Kentucky to the late Edgar and Martha Nevitt Tucker and was married to the former Edna L. Riley March 4, 1967. Eddie was a millwright and retired as a maintenance mechanic from Alcan Aluminum of Sebree. He was a member of Cleaton Missionary Baptist Church, a member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels and a 50 year member of Vienna Lodge F. & A.M. Eddie never met a stranger. He enjoyed ironwork, making any type of yard art for both his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Edna L. Tucker; two sons, Brian A. Tucker (Elisa Jacque) of Jacksonville, Florida and Matthew M. Tucker (Lee Ann) of Georgetown, Kentucky; a grandson, Jonathan H. Tucker; a brother, Freddie M. Tucker (Bobbi) of Owensboro; three sisters, Ann Caraway (Doodle) of Calhoun, Donna Wayne Taylor (George) of Newburgh, Indiana and Sue Nalley of Masonville; several nieces, nephews and many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Brian Jones officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Eddie's family from 4:00 P.M. until 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Tuesday at Musters in Calhoun. Masonic services for Eddie A. Tucker will be held at 6:00 P.M. Monday at Musters in Calhoun.
The Eddie A. Tucker family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Vienna Lodge # 423 F. & A.M.; C/O Curt Arnold; 1541 Kentucky 1233; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
