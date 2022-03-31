Eddie Clarence “Byrdman” Byrd, 62, of Owensboro, transitioned to his Heavenly Home on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Eddie entered this world on Sept. 12, 1959 in Boligee, Alabama. He gave the Lord his heart and the preacher his hand, uniting and becoming a member of Fourth Street Baptist Church. He was employed for the past 16 years as a cast operator at Southwire-Kentucky Division. Eddie was a graduate of Owensboro High School and a former member of the American Legion in Evansville, Indiana. He will always be remembered as a fashion icon with a confident walk that could not be duplicated. Eddie received pleasure and enjoyed the simple things of life, playing basketball and corn hole, dancing, exercising, and spending quality time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a mother he adored, Minnie Byrd, in 2020.
He is survived, to cherish his memory and celebrate his life, by his wife, Charlene Byrd of Owensboro; father, Willie Byrd of Owensboro; sons, Clarence Byrd, Cameran Byrd, and Carvarciea Byrd, all of Owensboro; daughters, Terrese Byrd, Moesha Byrd, and Candace Byrd, all of Owensboro; and sisters, Jennifer Byrd Taylor and Teresa Byrd, both of Owensboro, in addition to a plethora of family and friends.
Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Fourth Street Baptist Church, 821 W 4th St, Owensboro, KY 42301, with Pastor Mario Pearson, officiant and eulogist. Burial in Owensboro Memorial Gardens, 5050 KY-144, Owensboro, KY 42303. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church.
Final tribute entrusted to McFarland Funeral Home, 1001 W 5th St, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Condolences and memories may be made online at www.mcfarlandfh.com.
