Eddie Dean Helm, 65, of Owensboro passed into Eternity Sunday, September 11, 2022, after a short battle with cancer.
Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Shirley Patterson; children, Stephanie Crowe and Eddie (Michelle) Mattingly; sisters, Sheila Rhineburger, Connie (Mike) Cezeski, and Cathy (Greg) Hudson; brothers, Russell Helm and Jimmy Patterson; grandchildren, Austin, Kayla, Angel, Cody, Tyler, Tabitha, and Hailey; great-grandchildren Easton, Anthony, Artemis, Ezra, Cali, Charlie, and Noah; and several nieces and nephews.
Care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
Commented