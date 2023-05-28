ELKTON — Eddie Joe Edwards, 76, of Elkton, passed away suddenly at his home on Thursday, May 25, 2023. He was born in Powderly, Kentucky on Sept. 13, 1946 to parents, Arthur Thomas Edwards, and Floella Edwards.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Sue Edwards; daughter, Tracy (Michael) Edwards Best; son, Eddie Shawn (Jill) Edwards; brothers, Tommy and Tony Edwards; sister, Sue Woodson; grandchildren, Brandon Wilson, Lauryn (Kameron) Kinkade, Kate Edwards, Kristian Best and Kyrsten Best; great-grandchild, Arlen Kinkade; and mother in law, Lucyle Willis.
Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Landmark Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
