HARNED — Eddie Lee Voiles II, 41, of Harned, died Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, of a heart attack.
Survivors: parents, Edward Lee and Marie Smiley Voiles.
Service: 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Cloverport Funeral Home. Burial: Cloverport Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
