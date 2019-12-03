Ettie Lou Dame, 81, of Utica, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at her home. Born Dec. 25, 1937, in Owensboro, she was the daughter of the late Hugh and Mintie Belcher Dame; had worked as a deli manager at Foodland IGA; and loved reading and doing word search puzzles. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Goldie Barnes, Pauline Raymond, Hazel Young and Hugh Dame.
Surviving are her children, Carolyn (Jeremy) Rogers, of Utica, Peggy (Oscar) Daughtry, of Springfield, Tennessee; Glenn (Debra) Dame, of Ekron, and Hugh Thomas Dame, of South Carrolton; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Masonville Baptist Church with the Rev. Kimbrough Simmons and the Rev. Ben White officiating. Visitation will be from noon till service time.
Care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
