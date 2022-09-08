Charles E. “Eddie” McCarty, 73, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, September 6, 2022, at his home. He was born July 6, 1949, in Owensboro to the late Norbert and Alberta McCarty. Eddie attended Owensboro Catholic High School and was a member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church. He worked in the coal industry for 35 years where he had his blasting license in four states, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, and Wyoming.
After leaving the coal industry, he worked at home to learn a valuable lesson; housework was a 24-hour seven days a week job. During the next two years, Eddie restored a 1965 S “Honda Dream” motorcycle he had when he was a teenager. A friend found the motorcycle in a building and recognized it by the paint as Eddie’s. After retirement, Eddie worked for Morris and James, driving a dump truck, his dream job, until he was diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma and brain cancer.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn “Carol” Story Morris McCarty; two sons, Jason McCarty (Stacey) and Eric McCarty (Shawn); two daughters, Aimee Russelburg (Donald) and Sara McCarty (Travis Whittaker); two stepsons, Scott Morris and Matt Morris (Lisa); three grandsons, Jake, Will, and Luke McCarty; two step-grandchildren, Cameron Morris (Victoria) and Cadee Morris; one step-great-grandson, Ivan Morris; four brothers, Mark McCarty (Karen), Ronnie McCarty, Jerry McCarty (Dana), and Vince McCarty (Misty); four sisters, Nancy McCutchen (Gene), Ruth Ann Wirth (Larry), Debbie Chapman, and Julie Kennedy (Bobby); several nieces and nephews; and his furry friend, Rusty.
Eddie loved his family, church and his neighbors and was always ready to help.
Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday, September 9, 2022, at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Ennichement will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the Mass Friday at the church.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expression of sympathy may take the form of donations to Right to Life, P.O. Box 506, Owensboro, KY 42302 or Owensboro Catholic Schools Tuition Fund, 1524 W. Parrish Avenue, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
