OWENSBORO — Eddie W. Floyd, 80, of Owensboro, Kentucky, formerly of Calhoun went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Febr. 22, 2023, at his home in Owensboro. Eddie Wayne Floyd was born Feb. 5, 1943, in Calhoun, Kentucky to the late Earl Hudinall and Lillian Sellers Floyd, was married to the former Gladys Gene Baker April 15, 1961, until her death Oct. 6, 2006 and was later married to the former Cheryle Robertson June 10, 2017. Eddie retired as a tow boat captain from the Crounse Corporation and was a member of Calhoun United Methodist Church, where he served as a trustee for several years. He was a member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, a University of Kentucky Basketball fan, enjoyed fishing, camping and visiting the Georgia mountains. In addition to his parents and first wife, Eddie was preceded in death by three sons, Chad Floyd, Joshua Floyd and Jeff Floyd.
Survivors include his wife, Cheryle Floyd; two sons, Jarrod Floyd (Emily) of Sacramento and Jason Floyd (Amy) of Calhoun; four stepdaughters, Mishiele Coomes (Albert), Leta Partlow, Karen Brooks (Leah Emery) all of Owensboro, and Nisa Harper (Scott) of Bowling Green; nine grandchildren; 11 step-grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 18 step-grandchildren; a brother, Bruce Floyd (May) of Slaughters; and a sister, Sandy Baird (Darrell) of Calhoun.
Funeral services were held Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. The Rev. Ken Berggren officiated. Burial was at the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County.
The Eddie W. Floyd family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun United Methodist Church; P.O. Box 65; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
