Eddie W. Floyd, 80, of Owensboro, formerly of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at his home in Owensboro. Eddie Wayne Floyd was born Feb. 5, 1943, in Calhoun to the late Earl Hudinall and Lillian Sellers Floyd, was married to the former Gladys Gene Baker Apr. 15, 1961, until her death Oct. 6, 2006, and was later married to the former Cheryle Robertson June 10, 2017. Eddie retired as a tow boat captain from the Crounse Corporation and was a member of Calhoun United Methodist Church, where he served as a trustee for several years. He was a member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, a University of Kentucky Basketball fan and he enjoyed fishing, camping, and visiting the Georgia mountains.
In addition to his parents and first wife, Eddie was preceded in death by three sons, Chad Floyd, Joshua Floyd, and Jeff Floyd.
Survivors include his wife, Cheryle Floyd; two sons, Jarrod Floyd (Emily) of Sacramento and Jason Floyd (Amy) of Calhoun; four stepdaughters, Mishiele Coomes (Albert), Leta Partlow, and Karen Brooks (Leah Emery), all of Owensboro, and Nisa Harper (Scott) of Bowling Green; nine grandchildren; 11 step-grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 18 step-grandchildren; a brother, Bruce Floyd (May) of Slaughters; and a sister, Sandy Baird (Darrell) of Calhoun.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel, with the Rev. Ken Berggren officiating. Burial will be in Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Eddie’s family from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Eddie’s service will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The Eddie W. Floyd family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 65, Calhoun, KY 42327.
