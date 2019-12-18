ROCKPORT, Ind. -- Eddie Lee Ward, 56, of Rockport, Indiana, died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital.
He was a member of Cornerstone United Methodist Church and the parts manager at Ken Shourds Equipment.
Survivors include his wife, Kelly Ward; children Wesley Ward, Tyler Ward and Whitney Ward; and brother Larry Ward.
Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Cornerstone United Methodist Church, Chrisney, Indiana. Burial: Little Pigeon Cemetery. Visitation: From 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana, and after 1 p.m. Thursday at the church.
