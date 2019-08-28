CENTRAL CITY -- Edgar M. Guynn, 88, of Central City, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Diversicare of Greenville. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Central City and was a U.S. Air Force veteran.
Survivors include his wife, Beverly Heitzman Guynn; and stepsons Lauren, Brian and Gene Heitzman.
Service: 1:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial: Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation: After 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church with prayers at noon. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented