FORDSVILLE -- Edgar Lee Burden, 84, of Fordsville, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at his home. He was born in Cannelton, Indiana, to the late Charles and Margaret Burden. He retired from National Southwire.
He is survived by his wife, Mildred Burden of Fordsville.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville. Burial will follow in Beatty Cemetery with military honors by the Ohio County Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and from noon until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at gearyfuneral.com.
