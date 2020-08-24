FALLS OF ROUGH — Edgar Moman “Shorty” Blair, 89, of Falls of Rough, died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Fordsville Nursing and Rehab Center. He was born in Pattiville to the late Homer and Zilpha Blair. He was a Marine veteran and was retired from Whirlpool.
He was preceded also in death by a son, Moman Lee Blair.
Survivors include his wife, Delores Jean Blair, of Falls of Rough; his children, Eddie (Sandy) Blair, of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, Tim (Beth) Blair, of Rockport, Indiana, and Judy (Jim) Stokes of Reo, Indiana; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Ebenezer Cemetery near Hatfield, Indiana. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville, and Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for visitation will be limited and masks are required in accordance with state guidelines.
Condolences may be made at www.gearycares.com.
