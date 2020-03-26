ASHLAND — Edgar Ray McGlone, 90, died peacefully Monday, March 23, 2020, at the Community Hospice Care Center.
He was born March 14, 1930, in Ashland, a son of the late Edgar Perry McGlone and Esta Bell Gillum McGlone. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a wife, Jenny Epperson McGlone; granddaughter Beth McGuire; and a brother, James Paul McGlone.
Edgar retired as a foreman following a 40-year career with Armco Steel. He enjoyed bowling, golf, horse racing, fast pitch soft ball, billiards and watching Kentucky basketball.
Those left to cherish his memory include a wife, Judith Lee Cox McGlone of Wheelersburg, Ohio; daughters Deborah McGuire and husband Larry of Lexington, Paula Workman and husband Mike of Ashland, Rhonda Lyon and husband Mike of Purlear, North Carolina, Judy McGlone of Johnson City, Tennessee, and “Janie” Dillow and husband Carl of Ironton, Ohio; grandchildren Jeffrey Workman, Amy Salyer, Jennifer Jefferson, J.T. Bailey, Justin Smoot and Aryn Laws; eight great-grandchildren; and many beloved pets.
A private burial will be held at Ashland Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Steen Funeral Home 13th St. Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ed’s memory may be made to Ashland Animal Rescue Fund, P.O. Box 2061, Ashland, KY 41105-2061 or the National Kidney Foundation.
