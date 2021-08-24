FORDSVILLE — Edith Arlene Seaton, 69, of Fordsville, died Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. She was born in Fordsville to the late Orville and Wilma Rearden. Edith was a homemaker and a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Cabot.
She is survived by her husband, William Talmadge Seaton, of Fordsville; a daughter, Jeanette Bean, of Fordsville; a son, Jeffrey (Melinda) Seaton, of Centertown; five grandchildren, Tiffany, Brad, Jimmy, Madison and Austin; two great-grandchildren, Jaylen and Sawyer; two brothers, Don Rearden, of Beaver Dam and Gary Rearden, of Fordsville; and a sister, Mary Storm-Fisher,
of Russellville.
Services are 2 p.m. Wednesday at Friendship Baptist Church in Cabot with burial in Friendship Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville and after 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
