WINCHESTER — Edith Bowles Myles, 96, widow of Eugene Daly Myles, passed away Aug. 28, 2022, at Clark Regional Hospital in Winchester. Originally from Henderson, Edith was the daughter of the late Aaron C. and Oma James Bowles. She spent the last five-plus years of her life under the loving care of Irma and Gary Robison of Winchester, who loved her as their own.
She is survived by a son, Stephen Carl Myles of Carbondale, Colorado and one granddaughter, Kate Myles Schuessler of Abilene, Texas.
There was no funeral service held and Edith is buried beside her husband, Eugene, in Fernwood Cemetery, Henderson.
Rolan G. Taylor was in charge of arrangements.
