GREENVILLE — Edith Ernestine “Teenie” Hardison, 85, of Greenville, went to meet her Heavenly Father on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital after a lengthy illness. Teenie was born in Muhlenberg County on Jan. 20, 1935. She retired after 43 years at Muhlenberg Community Hospital and kept her four grandchildren. Tennie was a member of Second Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eurie and Ethel Middleton; her husband Billy H. Hardison; her son, Terry Hardison; a brother, Bobby Middleton; and a sister, Jane Weightman.
She is survived by a son, Mark (Kim) Hardison of Greenville; a daughter, Ruthie (Bob) Lewis of Greenville; four grandchildren, Billy Hardison, Kallie Hardison, Brittany Lewis and Dr. Bracken (Lynette) Lewis, all of Greenville; and one great-granddaughter, Eva Kate Brinkley of Greenville.
Funeral services for Teenie will be private. Gary’s Funeral Home Inc. in Greenville is in charge of arrangements. Burial will be private. There will be no visitation.
