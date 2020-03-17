GREENVILLE — Edith Ernestine “Teenie” Hardison, 85, of Greenville, went to meet her Heavenly Father on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital after a lengthy illness. Teenie was born in Muhlenberg County on Jan. 20, 1935.
She retired after 43 years at Muhlenberg Community Hospital and kept her four grandchildren. Tennie was a member of Second Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eurie and Ethel Middleton, her husband, Billy H. Hardison, her son, Terry Hardison, a brother, Bobby Middleton, and a sister, Jane Weightman.
Funeral services for Teenie will be Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville with the Rev. Paul Moore officiating. Burial will be private. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. until time of funeral at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville.
She is survived by a son, Mark (Kim) Hardison, of Greenville; daughter Ruthie (Bob) Lewis, of Greenville; four grandchildren Billy Hardison, Kallie Hardison, Brittany Lewis, and Dr. Bracken (Lynette) Lewis, all of Greenville; and one great-granddaughter, Eva Kate Brinkley. of Greenville.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.com.
