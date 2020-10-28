FRANKLIN, Ind. — Edith “Eydie” Jines, 79, of Franklin, Indiana, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Franciscan Health while holding the hand of her husband. She was born Sept. 10, 1941, in Central City to Everett Leslie and Dorothy Marie (Warner) Leslie.
She married the love of her life, Larry D. Jines, on Oct. 6, 1958, in Chicago, he survives.
The Revs. Andy Kinsey and Jenothy Irvine will conduct a celebration of life service at 6 p.m. Thursday at Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center, 300 S. Morton St. (U.S. 31), Franklin, IN 46131 and will be livestreamed for family and friends to connect at www.swartzmortuary.com/obituary/edith-jines. A time of gathering and sharing will be on from 4 p.m. until the service time Thursday at the mortuary.
Due to COVID-19 mandates, facial coverings or mask are required for those attending.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information: 317-738-0202.
Commented