ROCKPORT, INDIANA — Edith Irene Shourds, 98 and a half, of Rockport, Indiana, died Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at the Waters of Rockport. She was a member of Patronville United Methodist Church and a homemaker and caregiver, along with working in the restaurant business.
Survivor: daughter, Karen Weatherholt.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Mar. 1, 2023, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Spencer County Library.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
