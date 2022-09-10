Edith Jane Vowels Johnson Murphy, 78, of Owensboro passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at her home. She was born February 15, 1944, in Daviess County to the late Troy and Lucille Blandford Vowels. Edith was a hairdresser for 30 years and was a member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church.
Upbeat, bubbly, and funny were just a few words that best described Edith. She loved spending time with her family, especially time with her mother. Edith enjoyed going out with her friends and entertaining them. She took great pride in her appearance and was very precise in the way her home looked. Edith loved a good card game and took advantage of her capability to serve her church in any capacity.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Wesley Johnson, and her second husband, Jack Murphy; daughter, Nancy Diane Johnson; and siblings, Martin Vowels, Velenda Vowels, and Debra Vowels.
Edith is survived by her son, Allen (Christina) Johnson, and siblings, Joanna (Bill) Hatcher, Loueva Davis, Margarett (David) Wingfield, Hubert (Christine) Vowels, William “Billy” (Barbara) Vowels, and James (Patricia) Vowels.
Mass of a Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Blessed Mother Catholic Church, with Father Mike Clark celebrating. Inurnment to follow at Rosehill — Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St., Owensboro, KY 42303. Envelopes will be available at the church.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Murphy. Leave your messages of condolence for the family of Edith Jane Vowels Johnson Murphy and sign her virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
