TAFFY — Edith Jean Daniel of Taffy passed away Thursday, September 14, 2022. She was born December 23, 1942, in Owensboro to the late James Boston Embry and Virginia Elizabeth (Baker) Embry. Edith was full of life and spunk, loved by all who knew her, and loved every chance she got to cook a big meal for everyone. She was a member of Bells Run Baptist Church. She was a former drunk driver for State Stone, and also a bus driver for the Ohio County Board of Education for 27 years. Edith was selfless, always taking care of others and putting others’ needs above her own.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, James Gardiner Daniel; her sister, Kathy Embry; and her brother, James Boston Embry.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Gardiner Daniel, Jr.; her son, Scott (DeeDee) Daniel; her daughter, Tina (Mark) Nicely; her daughter-in-law, Karen; her grandchildren, Curry, Jimmy (Leah) Nicely, Bryan (Alex) Daniel, Brittany (Ethan) Roby, Andy (Chelsea) Daniel, Chad Daniel; her great-grandchildren, Briley Hayse, Camden, Kenley, Selah and Sophie Nicely, Addy, Olivia, Matthew, and Jacob Daniel, Ivan and Julia, Rhiannon “Rosie” Daniel, Wyatt and Molly Roby, Bryson and Baylee Willis, and Briar, Gunner, and Timber; as well as her sisters, Patty Bruner, Donna Embry, and Linda Hayden.
A Celebration of Life will be 4 p.m. Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Bells Run Baptist Church. Visitation is from 2 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the church.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Edith, per her request, can be sent to Bells Run Baptist Church for “Operation Christmas Child Shoe Boxes, 3969 Taffy Road, Hartford, KY 42347.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
