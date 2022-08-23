HAWESVILLE — Edith Juanita Wimmer, 87, of Hawesville passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, to be with her Lord and Savior. She was born January 29, 1935, to the late Essie King and Dallas Phelps, who was killed in a construction accident when she was very young.
Juanita was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, and known affectingly as NeeNee and grandmama. She was a devout Christian and loved reading her Bible daily. She was a long-standing member of the Hawesville Baptist Church where she was a former choir member for years. Juanita’s main goal in life was her children, and she remained a homemaker for the majority of her life. She also worked at the Hancock County Property Valuation office and later with the Hancock Clarion.
Juanita had a wonderful and friendly charismatic personality that brought her many close friends and admirers. She was blessed with many athletic abilities. She played with the church softball team and began playing golf, with the encouragement of her husband Donn, when she was in her 40s. Juanita soon began bringing home trophies, winning six golf tournaments. She captured the Women’s Windward Heights Club Championship in 1981 and 1983. Donn and Juanita began a courtship while in Hawesville High School and were married in 1951. They celebrated their 71st Anniversary this past June 30, 2022.
In Juanita’s younger years, she choreographed and performed with dance groups and was an actress in many local Hancock County Dinner Theatres. Juanita will be dearly missed by her family and loving friends.
Juanita was preceded in death by her mother, Essie King; stepfather, George King; and daughter, Suzanne Wimmer.
Those who remain to cherish her memory include her husband of 71 years, Donn Wimmer; son, Steve Wimmer of Hawesville; daughters, Linda Dillon of Owensboro and Jennifer Wimmer of Sylva, North Carolina; sister, Donna Phelps of Owensboro; and brother, Charles King of Hawesville.
Juanita and Donn have five grandchildren, Kristina Gravett (Kevin) Crescent Springs, Ashley d’Oliveira, Republic, Missouri, Cedar Wimmer, Woodfin, North Carolina, Jiah Case Canton, North Carolina, and Arwen Wimmer Silva, North Carolina, along with four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Juanita Wimmer will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Hawesville Baptist Church. Her final resting place will be at Serenity Hills Cemetery in Hawesville. Visitation was from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 22, 2022, at the church.
Gibson and Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take in the form of contributions to Hawesville Baptist Church.
Condolences and memories for Juanita’s family may be left at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
