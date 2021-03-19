BEAVER DAM — Edith L. Goff, 81, of Beaver Dam, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Signature Healthcare of Hartford. She was born Sept. 13, 1939, in Ohio County to the late Willie and Ammie Scott Geary. Mrs. Goff attended McHenry Baptist Church and owned Edie’s Ceramic Shop.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, R.L. Goff; an infant daughter, Sharon Gail Goff; daughter Pamela Jean Goff Stewart; three sisters, Hazel Simpson, Katherine Schroader and Jennie Payton; and two brothers, Lester Eugene Geary and Donald Givens.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, two sons, Rickie David (Melodye) Goff and Christopher Todd (Markeeta) Goff, both of Beaver Dam; four grandchildren, Nick Goff, Tarin Allen, Emily Goff and Shelby Goff; three great-grandchildren, Tatum, Averi and Abigail Renee and one on the way; and two brothers, Cecil Daymon (Ruthie) Geary and Roy Edward (Linda) Geary, both of Beaver Dam.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Brent Howard officiating. Burial will follow in Echols Cemetery. Friends may visit from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
