CENTRAL CITY — Edith Leona Cartwright, 78, of Central City, died Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 4:19 p.m. in Auburn. She was a CNA for Belle Meade and a member of Union Chapel General Baptist Church.
Survivors: children, John H. Cartwright, Mary (Tom) P. Ewing, Jenna (Terry) Stratton, Minnie (Brian) Duvall, Nancy (John) Johnson, Amanda (Chris) Key, Edith J. Cartwright, Kezia (Johnny) Anderson, and Dorothy (Nick) Braden, and brothers, Marvin Miller and Robert Miller.
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home. Burial: Union Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented