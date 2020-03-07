Edith Lorraine “Edie” Aldridge Main, 70, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Owensboro on April 22, 1949, to the late Charlie and Eunice McBride Aldridge. Edie worked her entire life in printing and retired from Choice Printing, her printing company. She enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters, watching Gunsmoke and Perry Mason and snuggling with her French bulldog, Ellie Mae.
Along with her parents, Edie was preceded in death by her husband, David Logan Main, who passed in 1983; her partner of 20 years, Lloyd Lee Babb; and her siblings, Charlie Aldridge Jr., Mickey Aldridge and Carolyn Phillips.
Edie is survived by her children, Richard Beaver of Lexington and Lorraine (Faron) Sumner and Lisa (David) Frantz, both of Owensboro; her grandchildren, Alyssa Marie Beaver, Kaeley Nicole Sumner, Alexie Jade Frantz and Maci Nicole Frantz; her great-grandchildren, Sadie Michelle Sumner and Liam Evans; and siblings, Onnie Scharctung, Sandy Elliott, and Cathy Jackson, all of Owensboro.
Services will be 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until time of service Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Main. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Edith Lorraine “Edie” Aldridge Main at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented