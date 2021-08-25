VALPARAISO, Ind. — Edith P. Jackson, 80, of Valparaiso, Indiana, passed away Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at her home. She was born March 16, 1941, in Horse Branch to the late Vanis E. Allen and Ruby M. Bates Allen. She was a homemaker and of the Pentecostal faith.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Andrea Selina Gunn and Theresa Diane Hollinger.
Mrs. Jackson leaves behind to cherish her memory, her loving husband, Ronald L. Jackson of Valparaiso, Indiana; 11 children, Ruby Dunaway, Debra K. Phelps, Darla Cotton, Crystal Hollinger, Milton V. Hollinger, Melody Contreras, Jaime Little, Susan Riffle, Veronica Cooper, Ronald Jackson, Jr. and Larry Jackson; and several grandchildren.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial will follow in Leach Cemetery in Horse Branch. Friends may visit with Mrs. Jackson’s family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left by visiting Edith P. Jackson’s memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
