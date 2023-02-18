ST. LAWRENCE — Edith Pearl Johnson, 90, of St. Lawrence and Knottsville, passed away at her home Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. She was born at home in Soldier, Iowa Aug. 28, 1932, to the late Roy and Mary Jane Bartholomew Cooper. Edith married John at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ute, Iowa, and they lived in Boystown, Nebraska and Odebolt, Iowa before moving to Knottsville. She loved the outdoors and raising a garden and growing flowers on the farm with her husband. She was a homemaker and raised six children. Edith loved cooking and baking, especially pies at Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas, until she was 87 years old. She liked to crochet and make afghans for her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Edith was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, John Louis Johnson; sister, Leona Johnson; brothers, Glen, Wade, and Leo, and an infant brother, Gary Cooper; two sons-in-law, Roger Gilmore and Steve Postlewaite; and a great-great-grandson, Collin Haaff.
Edith is survived by her children, Michael (Teri) Johnson, Janey Gilmore, Debbie Postlewaite, Danny (Lisa) Johnson, Brian (Anita) Johnson, and Johnny Johnson, Jr.; sisters, Norma (Dick) Larson and Donna (Norris) Olson; grandchildren, Amy (David) Evans, Andrea (Clint) Newman, Stephanie (Scott) Green, Samantha (Luke) Kuegel, Eathan (Lauren) Johnson, Amber (Chris) Armstrong, Hillary (Jamie) Thompson, Brianna (Cory) Smith, and Korey (fiancée, Emma) Johnson; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral Mass will be said at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Philpot, with the burial following in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m., with prayers at 5 p.m., Sunday and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville. The Rosary and the Divine Mercy Chaplet will be said at 12:30 p.m. Monday at the church.
Messages of condolence may be left online at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
