Edith Tanner, 97, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born July 21, 1925, in Daviess County to the late C.C. and Sally Thornsbury Nalley. Edith retired from Owensboro Daviess County Hospital and was a member of Buena Vista Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Truman Tanner; son, Ronald Dale Tanner; two brothers, J.W. Nalley and Elmer Nalley; and a sister, Alice McClure.
She is survived by a daughter, Doris Faye Salmon (Ron); three grandchildren, Dale Salmon (Lisa), LeeAnn Kellems (Wade), and Joseph Tanner; three great-grandchildren, Rodney Kellems (Courtney), Melissa Singh (Harpreet), and Hannah Salmon; one great-great-grandchild, Aslyn Rose Singh; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, November 7, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory, officiated by Rev. Franklin Skaggs. Burial will follow in Green Brier Church Cemetery, Utica. Visitation is from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Green Brier Church Cemetery, c/o Larry Barker, 522 Bolivar St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
