Edna Arnold Tunget, 96, of Owensboro, formerly of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, April 22, 2023, at her home. Edna Yancey was born Nov. 26, 1926, in Daviess County to the late Richard Henry and Vera Ashby Yancey, was married to William Thomas Arnold April 24, 1948, until his death Feb. 6, 1996, and was later married to Edward Lee Tunget until his death June 17, 2013. Edna retired from the former Agriculture Stabilization and Conservations Services (ASCS) office in Calhoun, was a member of Calhoun United Methodist Church, and enjoyed quilting.
In addition to her parents and husbands, Edna was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Karen Davis.
Survivors include a daughter, Cheryl Purdy (Bob) of Owensboro; two granddaughters, Megan Gibson (Tyler) and Kelsi Gray (Hunter); two step-granddaughters, Hannah Goins and Jennifer Fisk (Kevin); six great-grandchildren, Sawyer Gibson, Nehemiah Gray, Levi Goins, Elsie Goins, Ethan Fisk, and Ellie Fisk; and Edward’s daughter, Janice Rice (Roger).
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel, with the Rev. Ken Berggren officiating. Burial will be in Poplar Grove Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Edna’s family from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Edna’s service will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The Edna Arnold Tunget family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 65, Calhoun, KY 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Edna at musterfuneralhomes.com.
Commented