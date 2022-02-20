Edna Colleen “Burris” Hicks Leisure, 89, of the Prentiss Community of Ohio County, died, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. She was a life-time member of Slaty Creek Baptist Church and retired from Bellsouth/AT&T after 35 years.
Survivors include five children, Cynthia (Ron) Woodrum, Rebecca (Bill) Hall-Quigg, Jenny (Daymond) Geary, Nancy Hicks, and Robert (Estella) Hicks, two sisters, Madelene Coleman and Shirley Jean (John) Swindells.
Service: 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Slaty Creek Baptist Church, Prentiss.
Burial: Slaty Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, Prentiss.
Visitation: After 10 a.m. Monday at the church.
Hartford Memorial Chapel Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Leisure.
