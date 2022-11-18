SACRAMENTO — Edna Earl Slinker, 79, of Sacramento, died Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at her home in Sacramento. Edna Earl worked as a medtech and nurses aid at Sunny Acres in Calhoun for 43 years.
Survivors: daughters, Mischelle Nelson (Joe Mack), Shannon Slinker Welborn, Angel Carlisle, and Whitney Eubanks (Chris); son, Rev. Troy Slinker (Laura); and sisters, Darlene Edmonds and Denise Bishop.
Service: 6 p.m. Friday, November 18, 2022, at Sacramento United Methodist Church, with a reception to follow. Burial: Bethlehem Cemetery, Muhlenberg County at a later date. Visitation: 5 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Edna Earl’s family.
Expressions of sympathy: Edna Earl Slinker Memorial Fund, C/O Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327.
