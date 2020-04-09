Edna Faye Ammons DeWeese was born in Daviess County on Aug. 13, 1942. She passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Her most memorable and defining moments as a teenager was working for the late Bill Kuegel on the farm, especially helping milk the cows in the dairy barn. She attributes much of her endurance and mental and physical strength to the opportunities given to her by the Keugel family. She inherited the honorary title “big sister” to Rod Kuegel and Marcia Kuegel-Carpenter, which she considered a great honor.
Edna was a pediatric nurse for 46 years and spent the last 26 years at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego before her retirement in 2009. Prior to her retirement, she was the recipient of the international DAISY award recognizing excellence in nursing. Edna had tremendous respect and love for all of her co-workers and nurse friends.
Edna enjoyed traveling to Europe to visit her son in the small medieval village of Noyers sur Serein, France, and considered the people she met there part of her extended family.
Edna loved being around kids and encouraged them to fulfill their fullest potential. She was an adored aunt to her many nieces and took great pride in their personal development. Edna was an active person all her live. She loved sewing and gardening. She always said that she was her best with a shovel and pickaxe in her hand. She will be forever be remembered for her kindness, generosity of spirit, strength of character and unique sense of humor.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Ida Ammons; and brother Louis Ammons.
She is survived by her brother, Bob Ammons; sister Pat Vanover and sister Brenda Daily, who she considered to be her very best friend; as well as her ex-husband, Morris Dwayne DeWeese; her son, Rod DeWeese; and her daughter, Kelly DeWeese, who was born and raised in San Diego and now resides in Owensboro.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davis
Commented